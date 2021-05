Current Joys’ frontman Nick Rattigan is not used to sitting still. Whether he’s releasing music under his solo moniker or alongside Jacob Rubeck as Surf Curse, Rattigan is almost always in the throes of the album cycle and its ensuing tour whirlwind. That is, until everything abruptly stopped, and Rattigan had nothing but time; time to be alone, time to breathe, time to think. Perhaps it’s a bit ironic, then, that the album that emerges on the other side is not only Current Joys’ most inclusive and collaborative yet, but their most decisive as well, as if Rattigan prepared for the strangest year in our collective lives by making the perfect album to welcome us back.