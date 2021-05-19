newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

McConnell rejects Jan. 6 commission as Republican opposition grows

cw39.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — What was initially a bipartisan push to launch an independent investigation into the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol now faces an uphill battle as a growing number of Republicans push back. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky announced Wednesday he would not support the...

cw39.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Josh Hawley
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Dick Durbin
Person
John Katko
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Senate Democrats#Senate Republican#The Senate#House Democrats#Nexstar#The House Democrats#The Republican Party#The White House#Sen Dick Durbin#House Speaker#Rep John Katko#Sen Josh Hawley#D N Y#Law Enforcement#Political Reasons#R Mo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionStars and Stripes

Biden didn’t hide his progressive plans

President Joe Biden’s Republican critics charge that he has foisted a “bait and switch” on voters — that he campaigned as a moderate but veered abruptly to the left after he arrived at the White House. “The bait was he was going to govern as bipartisan, but the switch is...
Congress & Courtspaulickreport.com

McConnell, Barr, Tonko File Brief Asking Court To Dismiss HBPA Lawsuit Against Horseracing Integrity And Safety Act

Attorneys representing three Congressional proponents of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act (HISA) have filed an amici curiae brief in support of a motion by defendants to dismiss a federal lawsuit by the National Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association and several affiliates alleging that the federal law establishing national oversight on medication and safety policies for horse racing is unconstitutional.
Congress & CourtsEmporia gazette.com

Say It Ain’t So, Joe

We read with interest your recent op-ed in the Washington Post, Joe Manchin, on the subject of the filibuster which has paralyzed the U.S. Senate for each of the years Mitch McConnell has served as Minority Leader in your once-vaunted chamber of Congress. We thought we would read that you, with your critical deciding Democratic vote, had some line you hoped would not be crossed by Minority Leader McConnell, but alas, you refuse to see any such line.
Massachusetts GovernmentAndover Townsman

Filibuster and McConnell thwart progress

Sen. Joe Manchin’s hopeful view of Congressional bipartisanship is going to be put to a severe test in the months ahead as big pieces of legislation coming from the Biden administration will wind their way through the sausage making to critical, narrow votes where our state’s senior senator holds an unusually outsized influence as to what will make the cut and what will not.
Arizona GovernmentWashington Post

As Arizona Republicans erupt over Trump’s lies, a big truth is exposed

In recent days, Republicans have begun offering a comical new line of spin: The very idea that Republicans remain committed to Donald Trump’s lie that his 2020 loss was illegitimate is just your imagination. Republicans do accept that President Biden was legitimately elected, say these Republicans. Good news, Republicans! If...
Presidential ElectionDaily Reporter

Biden, GOP senators optimistic, plan more infrastructure talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — After meeting at the White House, President Joe Biden and a group of Republican senators agreed to talk again early next week as negotiations intensified over a bipartisan infrastructure proposal that could become one piece of the administration’s ambitious $4 trillion public investment plan. The GOP senators...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Graham: 'I accept the results of the election'

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Monday that he accepts the results of the 2020 election, and urged Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, to focus on the upcoming midterm where the party wants to win back control of Congress. “I accept the results of the election. ... 2020 is...
Congress & CourtsVanity Fair

The Jan. 6 Commission Is Moving Forward as Republicans Try Rewriting History

Months after Donald Trump incited a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol, lawmakers appear poised to move forward with a commission to investigate the incident. Democrat Bennie Thompson, chair of the Homeland Security Committee in the House, announced on Friday that he and John Katko, the panel’s top Republican, had reached a “bipartisan agreement” for a January 6 Commission, similar to the one established twenty years ago to investigate the September 11 terrorist attacks. Democrats hailed the agreement, which could make it to the House floor next week, as a major step toward accountability for the insurrection and toward preventing similar violence in the future. “Inaction—or just moving on—is simply not an option,” Thompson said in a statement, nodding at the insistence by a number of high profile Republicans that the incident is old news. “The creation of this commission is our way of taking responsibility for protecting the U.S. Capitol.”
Presidential ElectionLaredo Morning Times

Yes, Mitch McConnell, Republicans Are Trying to Restrict Voting

“Nobody’s votes are being suppressed anywhere across America, in any of the states,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week of the Democrats’ H.R. 1 For the People Act to ensure voting rights, but leaked footage obtained by Mother Jones reveals the opposite is true. The head of the conservative group Heritage Action for America boasted to donors that Republican lawmakers are using the organization’s language in a slew of restrictive voting bills across the nation, according to footage obtained by watchdog group Documented and shared with Mother Jones.
Congress & Courtsspeaker.gov

Transcript of Pelosi Weekly Press Conference Today

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi held her weekly press conference today in the Capitol Visitor Center. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good morning. Earlier this week, the Speaker of the House issued a statement on the Floor of the House that we would have a rules change...
GovernmentNewsday

Mitch McConnell's fuzzy red line

Take Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell seriously, if not literally, when he postures as a resistance leader of the right against new President Joe Biden and his progressive allies in Congress. Biden wants to readjust U.S. business tax rates to help fund "big and bold" infrastructure spending. But McConnell (R-Ky.)...