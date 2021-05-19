Former Lt. Gov. Kinder named SoutheastHEALTH Vice President for Government Affairs

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH announced on May 19, that former Lieutenant Governor, Peter Kinder, has been named Vice President for Government Affairs. “I realize the importance of building strong relationships with focused strategy and how it can influence government policy, which is why I personally recruited Kinder for this position. He will play a key role in developing and maintaining relationships with legislators, regulators and other policymakers to keep SoutheastHEALTH informed of changes to laws, regulations, enforcement and spending priorities that could have a significant impact on our organization.”