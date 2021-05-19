newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri Government

Former Lt. Gov. Kinder named SoutheastHEALTH Vice President for Government Affairs

By Ashley Smith
KFVS12
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - SoutheastHEALTH announced on May 19, that former Lieutenant Governor, Peter Kinder, has been named Vice President for Government Affairs. “I realize the importance of building strong relationships with focused strategy and how it can influence government policy, which is why I personally recruited Kinder for this position. He will play a key role in developing and maintaining relationships with legislators, regulators and other policymakers to keep SoutheastHEALTH informed of changes to laws, regulations, enforcement and spending priorities that could have a significant impact on our organization.”

www.kfvs12.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Kinder
Person
St. Mary
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State President#Executive Vice President#University President#Executive President#Lieutenant Governor#Government Affairs#Kfvs#Juris Doctorate#Olympia Consulting#Chief Executive Officer#State Senator#Ceo#Legislators#Government Policy#Priorities#Enforcement#Laws#Regulators#San Antonio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Missouri Governmentnorthwestmoinfo.com

Missouri House Speaker Disappointed Senate Did Not Approve Photo ID and Initiative Petition Reform

Missouri’s GOP House Speaker and the House Elections Committee chairman are disappointed that the GOP-controlled Senate did not approve legislation on voter ID and initiative petition reform. Speaker Rob Vescovo (pronounced Va-SCO-vo) tells Missourinet he’ll review Election Chairman Dan Shaul’s request that the governor call a special session:. Northwest Mo...
Missouri GovernmentConnecticut Post

Missouri judge rules against law stripping state union power

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge said the state unconstitutionally used a 2018 law to ignore union-negotiated protections for public employees and make unions “impotent.”. Cole County Presiding Judge Jon Beetem ruled state departments wrongly cited the law to negate union-negotiated protections against unfair firings and discipline. The...
Missouri Governmentauroraadvertiser.net

GOP divisions in the Missouri Senate bedevil legislative session

Political ambitions may make factionalism worse as members vie for attention in 2022. When the Missouri Senate gathered early Friday morning, with just under 18 hours before the state Constitution requires lawmakers to conclude their session, Sen. Paul Wieland asked a fellow lawmaker a question. “How long do you think...
Missouri GovernmentSFGate

Proposal would put Missouri gas tax hike to public vote

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A conservative advocacy group's Missouri chapter is seeking to put what's expected to be the state's first gas tax hike in years to a public vote, a state official said Monday. Jeremy Cady, who heads Americans for Prosperity-Missouri, filed a petition to put the newly passed...
Missouri GovernmentPosted by
Missouri Independent

Conservative group wants to send gas tax hike to Missouri voters

A conservative anti-tax group wants Missourians to decide whether they will pay extra for gas starting in October. On Monday morning, Jeremy Cady, state director of Americans for Prosperity, filed paperwork with Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft’s office to begin the process of putting the 12.5-cents a gallon tax increase on a statewide ballot. To […] The post Conservative group wants to send gas tax hike to Missouri voters appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri GovernmentNeosho Daily News

New COVID-19 cases plummet in Missouri

Missouri reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 3,056 new cases. That's down 15.7% from the previous week's tally of 3,623 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19. Missouri ranked 43rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a...
Missouri GovernmentSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Dangerous Hawley is an embarrassment to Missouri

The clear and honest reporting on the dangers of Republican right-wing politics was never made more clear than in last week’s Washington Post profile of Sen. Josh Hawley reprinted in the Post-Dispatch. The newspaper should be congratulated for publishing it. It seems that Missouri voters have unleashed a dangerous politician in the U.S Senate in the form of Hawley.
Missouri BusinessSoutheast Missourian

Crowell joins Big Brothers Big Sisters Board of Directors

Casey Crowell, senior vice president of treasury solutions with The Bank of Missouri, has been named to the 22-member Board of Directors of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri. The youth mentoring organization is headquartered in St. Louis and has a satellite office in Cape Girardeau. The organization works...
Missouri GovernmentKFVS12

Nearly 100K southeast Mo. residents fully vaccinated

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Nearly 100,000 people in southeast Missouri are now fully vaccinated. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 99,978 are fully vaccinated as of Monday, May 17, that’s about 23.2 percent. Statewide, 32.9 percent are fully vaccinated. As of Monday, a total of 128,006...
Missouri GovernmentSoutheast Missourian

Respect for Law banquet 2021

The annual Respect For Law banquet was held at the Cape Girardeau VFW on Thursday, May 13, 2021, and is sponsored by The Evening Optimist Club of Cape Girardeau. Many awards were given out and the guest speaker of the night was United States marshal of the eastern district of Missouri John Jordan.
Missouri GovernmentSoutheast Missourian

Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/17/21 meeting

Sign up for our newsletter about the coronavirus (COVID-19) * COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) director Mark Winkler will be issuing an update at County Commission meetings. EMA is working with our local governments, public health center and medical personnel to make sure the information regarding the coronavirus (COVID-19) is consistent and dependable.
Missouri GovernmentSoutheast Missourian

Missouri bicentennial: Academic Hall a symbol of university, region

This is the 17th in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821. On Friday...
Missouri GovernmentSoutheast Missourian

City of Cape lifts its mask order

The City of Cape Girardeau lifted its mask mandate effective April 26 for employees and visitors to city offices, while maintaining face coverings are "highly recommended," according to the city's public information manager Nicolette Brennan. Cape Girardeau Municipal Court, for now, is still enforcing a mask order until further notice.
Missouri BusinessSoutheast Missourian

Citizens Electric conducts virtual shareholder meeting

PERRYVILLE, Mo. — Citizens Electric Corp., the Perryville, Missouri-based utility cooperative serving all of Perry and Ste. Genevieve counties along with eastern St. Francois and northern Cape Girardeau counties, held its annual shareholder's meeting Thursday. The meeting took place online because of the COVID-19 pandemic and member-owners elected CEC board...