CHATHAM - EMS Week kicks off Sunday, May 16 with the theme “This is EMS: Caring for our Communities.”. EMS (Emergency Medical Services) Week is an annual week-long recognition of the role of EMS by the American College of Emergency Physicians and the National Association of EMTs (NAEMT). The theme has particular significance this year given the sacrifices of so many front-line responders in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was chosen as a reminder to people that EMS members respond, support and care for the needs of their communities every day.