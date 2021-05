We all want to make enjoyable and magical memories with our children to cherish when they are older and not around us as much. As parents, you need to be that ‘magician’ in your family. Parents already have a lot on their plate, whether it is their job, housework, taking care of the children, and maintaining their well-being. So the best time to have some fun and do something unusual with your kids is on the weekends. Finding ideas to make these weekends magical can be quite hard, so here are some tips and tricks to create the perfect weekend for your children.