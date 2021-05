Is there an upside to social distancing? Brad Holstine, winemaker of Mendocino County’s Husch Vineyards, said there’s a surprising silver lining in the pandemic. “As odd as it sounds, I think that being 6 feet apart has brought us closer as a company,” he said. “We’ve learned how to work more tightly as a team. … I used to worry a great deal about, say, the pink hue of a new rosé, the phenolic balance of a pinot noir or the oak extraction on a chardonnay. The last year has taught us that what really matters is how we care for those around us. It’s my hope that this ‘care more, worry less’ ethos will endure well past 2021.”