The Carlsbad City Council met Tuesday and voted 4-1 to give final approval to a request for tax relief for Taylor Made Golf Company and Callaway Golf Company. The council discussed ways to form an independent redistricting commission, and agreed to form a seven-member independent redistricting commission by random draw, including three alternates. An amendment was approved to reconfigure Open Space zoning boundaries on the West Oaks property. Winthrop Cramer, the Carlsbad representative on the Palomar Airport Advisory Committee, gave an update. The council heard a report on the work plans for its housing and planning commissions. The council also discussed the city’s economic response to COVID-19 and asked staff to bring back an action to create a standing Economic Development Subcommittee.