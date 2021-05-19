Kenny Smith Gives LeBron James Extra Motivation Ahead of the Lakers-Warriors Play-In Matchup by Calling Stephen Curry ‘the Best Player on the Planet’
In a matchup nobody could have predicted at the start of the season, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will square off with Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night in the Western Conference portion of the NBA play-in tournament. Seeing as the game will air on ESPN, Kenny Smith won’t get the chance to truly hype up the matchup between the two future Hall of Famers on the TNT airwaves.www.sportscasting.com