Maple Grove Days announces it’s returning this July

The Maple Grove Community Organization has announced the return of Maple Grove Days, running July 14 to 18. After the 2020 festival was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MGCO has been diligently planning for the return of Maple Grove Days this year. Because of the ever changing twists and turns of Minnesota Department of Health guidance, executive orders and last-minute lifting of restrictions, Maple Grove Days may look a little different this year, but it will still have every staple event and activity from years prior.