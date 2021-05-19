newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania Government

Typical turnout – 30% – for municipal primary in Cambria County

By David Hurst dhurst@tribdem.com
Posted by 
The Tribune-Democrat
The Tribune-Democrat
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ipbek_0a4rWIkH00
Voters Anita and Harry Delso leave the Garfield Junior High School, 20th Ward #1 and #2 polling place, after casting their primary election ballots on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. By Todd Berkey tberkey@tribdem.com

Despite a series of high-profile referendums on the spring ballot, 30% of Cambria County's voters cast ballots Tuesday, unofficial totals show.

Tribune-Democrat archive stories show two recent municipal primaries pulled in 30% and 26% turnouts – one of which weathered a snowstorm – so that's not an uncommon result.

But it's also a steep drop from the record 83% that voted in the November presidential election across the region.

According to Maryann Dillon, chief clerk in the Cambria County Elections Office, 25,730 people voted Tuesday – 4,943 of them through absentee or mail-in ballots.

That means mail-ins counted for 19% of the total ballot this time around, compared to 25% in November.

There are a total of 85,591 registered voters in Cambria, including more than 40,241 Republicans, 36,354 Democrats and 8,996 third party or independent voters.

Albert Chromy of Johnstown was among the pool who didn't vote Tuesday.

Chromy said he was glad to see contested races at the city and county level this year – but it wasn't enough to get him to cast a ballot.

Unhappy with "party choices" such as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, he said he's been turned off by the process the past few years.

"It's my protest," he said with a laugh.

Helen Cosgrove, also of Johnstown, did vote – "like I always do," she said.

She said local races, rather then referendums sent her back to the voting booth.

But while sitting under an umbrella for lunch alongside a friend who didn't vote Tuesday, Cosgrove wasn't surprised to hear the turnout ended up at 30%.

"I think people have a lot on their minds, including the virus," she said.

Somerset County listed a total of 16,447 votes counted Tuesday. Somerset County Election officials weren't reached for comment.

The Tribune-Democrat

The Tribune-Democrat

Johnstown, PA
3K+
Followers
256
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Tribune-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Johnstown, PA
County
Cambria County, PA
Johnstown, PA
Government
City
Spring Township, PA
Cambria County, PA
Elections
Cambria County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Johnstown, PA
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Booth#Democrats#County Clerk#County Officials#Primary Election#City Clerk#Registered Voters#Republicans#Somerset County Election#County Election Officials#Ballots#Primaries#Unofficial Totals#Independent Voters#Chief Clerk#High Profile Referendums#November#Lunch#Municipal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Pennsylvania GovernmentWJAC TV

Pennsylvania's spring primary: ballot issues, judicial races

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Beyond the local races on ballots, Pennsylvania's primary election will determine the future of a governor's authority during disaster declarations. Voters statewide Tuesday will decide four separate ballot questions, including two on whether to give state lawmakers much more power over disaster declarations. Voters also must...
Pennsylvania GovernmentBradford Era

Former U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta announces bid for Pennsylvania governor

(The Center Square) – Lou Barletta, a former congressman from Pennsylvania and Hazleton mayor, said Monday he will seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. Barletta represented Pennsylvania’s 11th congressional district for four terms after drawing national attention over immigration policies he endorsed in the Luzerne County city during his tenure as mayor between 2000 and 2010. He left Congress in 2019 after a failed attempt to unseat Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., despite an endorsement from then-President Donald Trump.
Pennsylvania GovernmentStandard-Speaker

Barletta to enter Pennsylvania's GOP stakes for governor

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, the Republican Party's Donald Trump-endorsed nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018, is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Barletta, 65, becomes the most prominent figure to enter a 2022 governor's race that Republicans have won every time in the past half-century when there is an outgoing Democratic governor and a first-term Democratic president.
Pennsylvania GovernmentNorristown Times Herald

Opinion: Gov. Wolf, you owe Pennsylvania law enforcement an apology

Pennsylvania State Troopers go to work every day protecting the people of this commonwealth, understanding that we could lose our lives to save others. We accept that risk — and our families are forced to live with it. They lay in bed listening for the velcro rip of our bulletproof vest as we take it off so they can sleep in peace.
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
The Tribune-Democrat

Primary elections Tuesday feature school boards, local government offices; special legislative race on ballot

Municipal governments and school boards throughout the region will hold primary elections on Tuesday. There will be a Pennsylvania House of Representatives special election and ballot questions, too. Here are some of the more high-profile races that are occurring:. 59th Legislative District. Either Robb Luther (Libertarian), Mariah Fisher (Democrat) or...
Pennsylvania GovernmentWFMZ-TV Online

Pa.'s largest teachers union in favor of in-person return

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The president of Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union is expressing support for in-person instruction in the fall. Rich Askey is president of the Pennsylvania State Education Association. He calls an in-person return to school a “top priority” now that many teachers have been vaccinated and older children have become eligible for the COVID-19 shot.
Pennsylvania GovernmentPosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Pennsylvania Governmentfox8tv.com

COVID-19 Update May 14th

The Department of Health reported over 1,600 new Coronavirus cases in the State on Friday. 124 of those were in our area. Cambria County led with 33 cases, Blair reported 25, Somerset added 16, Clearfield had 15, Bedford and Centre Counties both reported 11 cases, Huntingdon had 5, Jefferson had 4, Cameron had 3, and Elk County had 1 new case.