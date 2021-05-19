newsbreak-logo
Kids

Doctors discovering differing opinions in families about vaccinating kids

By Scripps National
fox4now.com
 4 hours ago

Doctors are having conversations with families about vaccinating children against COVID-19 and they're sometimes finding differing opinions in some households. “I think the best way to approach this is to really discuss the protection of individuals in the household. This includes younger children or if there's a grandparent in the household that may or may not have been vaccinated, you also need to protect them,” said Dr. Tina Tan, a fellow at the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Michigan HealthWNEM

Parents concerned about vaccinating kids against COVID-19

More Americans are expected to soon be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine after the FDA gave an emergency use authorization to begin administering the vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15-years-old. “She will not be first in line to get it,” said Laurie Aguirre, Sanford mother. Aguirre has a...
Kentucky Healthwymt.com

Lexington doctor discusses resources to help parents decide whether to get their kids vaccinated for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 years of age and older this week. “That’s the important thing, is once this comes out to go to some trusted sources on reviewing the data to make sure those safety protocols are all there,” Lexington Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said.
Wisconsin HealthChannel 3000

Many parents still unsure about letting their kids get the COVID vaccine

MADISON, Wis. — Even before the FDA announced the emergency use authorization of Pfizer’s vaccine for 12-15-year-olds, pediatricians were fielding a lot of questions from parents about the vaccine. Dr. Joseph McBride, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at UW Health, said parents have concerns about efficacy. He said parents are...
Minnesota HealthPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Local Doctor Says Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Safe for Kids [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics. He says he trusts the doctors and scientists that say the Covid-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be safe. Smith says he believes this so much that his kids have participated in the clinical trials. He says there is always risks with any vaccine but says the risks are minimal. Smith says if kids under 16 are allowed to get the Covid-19 vaccine that can help the population get to herd immunity. Listen to our 3-part conversation below.
Kidsmichiganradio.org

Five big questions about vaccinating kids, answered

Now that the FDA has expanded its emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, allowing it to be used for kids 12-15, the whole thing gets kicked over to the CDC’s advisory council on Wednesday. The Advisory Council on Immunization Practices (ACIP) has scheduled an emergency meeting for Wednesday to...
WHEC TV-10

Local doctors push parents to talk with pediatricians about COVID vaccine for kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The COVID-19 vaccine may be available to children ages 12 and up as early as Thursday in New York. The CDC is expected to give final approval of its use in young people ages 12 through 15 on Wednesday and then Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a state panel will promptly review the research and findings but parents should be able to walk-in or schedule an appointment for a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for their child, on Thursday.