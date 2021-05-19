Doctors discovering differing opinions in families about vaccinating kids
Doctors are having conversations with families about vaccinating children against COVID-19 and they're sometimes finding differing opinions in some households. “I think the best way to approach this is to really discuss the protection of individuals in the household. This includes younger children or if there's a grandparent in the household that may or may not have been vaccinated, you also need to protect them,” said Dr. Tina Tan, a fellow at the American Academy of Pediatrics.www.fox4now.com