Draft season has officially come and gone, and the Philadelphia Eagles have made their selections. Nine young men received the call last week from Howie Roseman and company in welcoming them to Philadelphia and joining the Eagles. Eagles fans have had their time to share their emotions of each draft class, and now we wait to find out how well each one will pan out in the future. Time will tell if the Eagles invested their picks into the right players, but for now, it’s only right that we look at each player and set our expectations for each selection for their rookie seasons in 2021.