Middle East

Former Israeli Ambassador Talks About The Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

 7 hours ago

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly discusses the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with Ron Dermer, Israel's former ambassador to the United States and a close adviser to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mary Louise Kelly
Benjamin Netanyahu
Ron Dermer
PoliticsBirmingham Star

Kremlin concerned about unchecked Israeli-Palestinian clashes

MOSCOW, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Uncontrollable escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can pose a serious threat to the "fragile security system" of the region, the Kremlin said Monday. A lack of mutual trust and armed clashes are not conducive to stability, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily briefing. "Major...
Middle EastArab American News

More then 200 Palestinians now killed in Gaza, Blinken says he has not seen proof Hamas was in destroyed media tower

PALESTINE – As Israel continued its assault on Gaza, with at least 220 Palestinians killed, including 59 children, and over 1,300 wounded by Monday tallies, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he had personally not seen evidence for Israel’s claim that Hamas was present at a building used by international media it destroyed on Saturday.
Middle EastPosted by
Reuters

Israel’s military effort has an economic shield

Israel has two defence systems as regional hostilities escalate. One is literal: the country’s military says its Iron Dome missile system has shot down most of the rockets fired by Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group over the past week. The other is Israel’s own relative economic strength. The latter may...
Middle EastPosted by
TheConversationAU

Many questions, few answers, as conflict deepens between Israelis and Palestinians

What’s next in the latest Middle East convulsion? Will a ceasefire between the Hamas militant group in Gaza and Israel be brokered by Arab mediators in coordination with western powers, or will the situation continue to deteriorate? Are we witnessing the beginning of an intensifying conflict in which Israelis find themselves enveloped in a bloody confrontation with Palestinians across the occupied territories and, more threateningly, inside Israel itself? Will Israel become enmeshed in widespread communal unrest on its own territory in Arab towns and villages? In short, are we witnessing the early stages of a third intifada, in which casualties mount on both...
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

In photos: Global protests over Israeli–Palestinian conflict

Thousands of people rallied across the U.S. and the world Saturday following days of violence in Gaza and Israel that's killed at least 145 Palestinians, including 41 children, and eight Israelis, per AP. Go deeper. The United Nations warned Friday that ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas "has the potential...
Middle EastThe Guardian

Arab states split for first time on refusal to condemn Israel over Gaza

As Israel and Gaza have pressed closer to all-out war, a new battle for the narrative is being fought among Arab states. For the first time in the many clashes between the Israeli state and the occupied territory, regional unity over who is to blame and what should be done to stop the fighting has splintered.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Bernie Sanders Calls Israeli Government 'Strong Right Wing,' Demands U.S. Respect Palestinian Rights

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders said current leaders of the Israeli government have devolved into a "strong right-wing" coalition that includes outright "racists." Sanders and MSNBC host Ali Velshi on Monday discussed why critics of the Israeli government, particularly those who disagree with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's nationalist policies, should not be slandered as "anti-Semites." Velshi quoted Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz who claimed Thursday that some Democratic members of Congress are "shills for terrorists" for disagreeing with Netanyahu's right-wing policies. Velshi noted that U.S. conservatives frequently accuse Sanders, who is Jewish, of being "anti-Semitic" solely because he disagrees with Israeli policies toward Palestinian independence.