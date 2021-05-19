La Crosse man pleads guilty in Fifth Avenue shooting
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) — A La Crosse man accused of shooting another man during a rap contest last year pled guilty Wednesday to first-degree reckless injury. Ellis C. Wilson, 25, will serve three years of initial confinement and seven years on extended supervision after he was sentenced Thursday by Judge Todd Bjerke in La Crosse County Circuit Court. As part of the condition for his release, he is required to address his mental health issues, take all prescribed medication, and not to possess or consume alcohol.www.news8000.com