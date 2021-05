The Washington Football Team announced today that it will be welcoming fans back to FedEx Field for the 2021-22 season, and the stadium will be at full capacity. This is a drastic change from last year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut fans out of Washington's games for the entire season. The lone exception came during their November 8th home game against the New York Giants that allowed 3,000 season ticket holders in. The previous two home games had limited capacity trials with 250 friends and family of the players. Fans were once again banned from the stadium after the Giants game.