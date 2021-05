Under the sponsorship of many notable imprints, including Nike SB, Daan Van Der Linden is soon to celebrate his passion for fishing with these collaborative SB Blazer Courts. Prepared in three different colorways, the design pays homage to the pastime’s usual host of equipment. Vivid, embroidered tackles sit at the end of each options’ Swoosh, connected to the patched heel tab via a thin black fishing line. And behind both of these fixtures — the latter of which is styled like the logo of larger purveyors — a thick canvas builds foundationally, hued either a shade of tan, olive, or brown. White midsoles complete all three underfoot, while the branded hits adjacent opt for shades that best complement.