Kindergarteners foil schoolbus hostage crisis by ... peppering kidnapper with questions

To cleanse the palate, I’m torn between thinking this is my favorite story of this year and my favorite story of any year. It happened early in the morning on May 7, just outside Fort Jackson in Columbia, South Carolina. An Army trainee named Jovan Collazo was reportedly seen trying to flag cars down on the interstate. When none stopped, he headed for a nearby school bus station and waited with the kids. When the bus pulled up, they boarded — and so did he, pulling a rifle and ordering the driver to take him to the next town. Presumably he was going AWOL and, in his desperation to get away from the fort, had opted to … kidnap a bus full of children.