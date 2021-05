Ian Kennedy went wild in the last week, locking down four saves and six strikeouts in four appearances. No other reliever topped two saves. He has proven a much-needed boon for a Rangers bullpen that can never quite develop lockdown closers or keep them on the field. His performance is a step above his fantastic 2019 campaign because his whiff rate has nearly doubled. He’s also throwing more fastballs than ever before, signaling this as a fluky sort of success. Since they’re a rebuilding club, Kennedy figures to be one of the best relievers on the trade market this summer.