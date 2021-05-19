newsbreak-logo
At NirvanaHealth, good timing, tech led to growth

Boston Business Journal
 5 hours ago
Instead of worrying about its business possibly shrinking as a result of the pandemic, the pharmacy-benefits platform provider's main concern last year was managing its spectacular revenue growth. It ended the year at in #2 on this year's Fast 50 list.

Posted by
Boston Business Journal

New startup merges tech and DTC lawn care

Craig Elworthy has spent nearly two decades working in the tech sector as a product manager for email security companies. While he's currently the senior product manager at LinkSquares, a Boston-based artificial intelligence company that aims to help companies as they review and sign contracts online, he's also the founder of Lawnbright, a subscription-based lawn service in Andover that sends its non-toxic products to customers and offers them customized weather updates for a greener backyard.
Posted by
Boston Business Journal

Bizspotlight

HUB Technical Services, LLC., A full-service IT Managed Services provider, announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named HUB Tech to its 2021 Managed Service Provider (MSP) 500 list in the MSP Pioneer 250 category. The list, released annually, recognizes the leading North American solution providers that have demonstrated innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services. These services help end users improve operational efficiencies and navigate the ongoing complexities of IT solutions, while maximizing their return on IT investments. With cutting-edge approaches to delivering managed services, MSPs have become an integral part of the success of businesses worldwide. They help empower organizations to leverage complex technologies, keeping a strict focus on their core business without straining their budgets. CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list identifies the market’s key managed services players who are setting themselves apart with best-of-breed solutions that provide the business outcomes customers need. The MSP 500 list is divided into three sections: the MSP Pioneer 250, recognizing companies with business models weighted toward managed services and largely focused on the SMB market; the MSP Elite 150, recognizing large, data center-focused MSPs with a strong mix of on-premises and off-premises services; and the Managed Security 100, recognizing MSPs focused primarily on off-premises and cloud-based security services. As a proven IT solutions provider for over 25 years, “HUB Tech provides tailored, packaged IT service offerings to secure any organization’s environment from outside threats and to provide the active management and oversight you need to ensure your IT environments have maximum uptime for your users, both remote and on-premise, said HUB Tech President, Joseph Lovetere. Our HUBcare keeps you Connected, Managed and Secured.” “Effective MSPs enable companies to focus on their core objectives while improving the quality and reliability of their cloud computing capabilities,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The solution providers on CRN’s 2021 MSP 500 list deserve recognition for their innovative and forward-thinking approaches to managed services, and the ability to optimize operational efficiencies and systems to maximize return on investments.” “We are pleased to receive recognition from CRN magazine as an MSP Pioneer 250 for our growth and continued customer satisfaction,” Lovetere said. “We are proud of the incredible support team we have built, allowing us to continue leading in the area of Managed IT Services.” The MSP 500 list is featured online at www.CRN.com/msp500. About HUB Tech: HUB Tech has been a trusted IT Solutions Provider for over 25 years. As a trusted advisor, we help build, implement, and manage your infrastructure while delivering cost effective solutions with proven methodologies. HUB Tech offers a full comprehensive portfolio of IT solutions in 3 key areas: • HUBcare Managed Services, a custom suite of services to completely manage your environment with the latest proven solutions • IT infrastructure design, implementation and Security analysis/policy development for Cloud and On-premise Network infrastructure • IT Asset Management to handle the purchase and rollout of any Endpoint/End-user equipment with Imaging, Asset tagging, Deployment/Refresh and Security sanitization of retired Desktops, Laptops and Workstations. Our mission is simple – to take full ownership for all that we do, to protect those who trust in us, and to make lifelong clients from every customer contact.
Posted by
Boston Business Journal

HubSpot launches podcast network geared towards startups

Cambridge-based sales and marketing software company HubSpot is expanding its services to podcasting, including one focused on entrepreneurs. HubSpot has typically provided tools to aid in a company's marketing, sales, services and operations. The launch of the podcast network follows HubSpot's acquisition of The Hustle, a San Francisco-based producer of a popular email newsletter.