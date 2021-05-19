State education board unanimously approves in-person learning in fall
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Board of Education unanimously adopted a resolution in support of in-person instruction for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday. You can view the resolution here. This resolution expresses support for State Superintendent Carmen Ayala and does not itself have any effect on policy. The policy will change when the superintendent makes the declaration requiring in-person learning. The superintendent currently is planning to finalize this declaration after the conclusion of the current academic school year, subject to favorable public health conditions at that time, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.www.wifr.com