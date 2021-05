Learn to manage your resources and get funded fast! There are many battles an entrepreneur faces and resource availability and control are major ones. It’s the reason many businesses fail and is likely to be one of the most difficult aspects of being an entrepreneur. I have some stories to tell in this area and have previously failed not because I had a bad idea or was unable to execute, but because I had no funding to support myself and a startup at the same time. I got into a trap of personal survival needs fighting with the business needs for an extended period of time and in the end, the personal survival needs to be won. Many businesses are trapped in this quagmire and fail because of it.