Five-Year Data Of BioMarin's Hemophilia Gene Therapy Shows Sustained Benefit

Biogen paid almost $1bn two years ago for Nightstar, for two clinical-stage gene therapies for rare eye diseases that cause blindness. One of the two, BIIB112 for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, looks to be going nowhere. The Xirius study failed its primary endpoint, which measured vision improvements via a technique called MAIA microperimetry, Biogen said today. Positive trends were observed across several clinically relevant prespecified secondary endpoints, it added, saying the future of the programme had yet to decided. With nothing available to treat this genetic condition, which typically causes blindness at 40, and no safety concerns with BIIB112, there are perhaps motivations for a resurrection. However, investors with long memories will recall previous concerns about lack of efficacy with the project. Results from a phase 3 trial of the second Nightstar asset, now dubbed BIIB111, are due towards the end of this year, in the rare inherited retinal disease choroideremia. Investors would rather not have to start worrying about Biogen’s deal-making prowess ahead of the US aducanumab decision, although another big test is looming: readout is imminent from the phase 3 Waterfall trial of SAGE-217, another asset gained via a handsome payment.