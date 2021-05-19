newsbreak-logo
UPDATE: 13 new cases of COVID-19 in McLennan County, 27,333 total

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas – 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in McLennan County. There is now a total of 27,333 cases. There has been a total of 456 deaths. 164 cases are currently active. 26,713 cases are estimated to be recovered. 15 total cases are hospitalized. Two cases are on ventilators.

