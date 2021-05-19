For Locus Robotics, 'Covid accelerated everything' — including revenue growth

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virgo Investment Group LLC ("Virgo") announced portfolio company Clinipace Incorporated ("Clinipace"), a full-service Clinical Research Organization ("CRO") headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, has merged with dMed Global ("dMed"), a full-service CRO based in Shanghai, China. The strategic merger will create a global mid-size CRO that will deliver innovative solutions to patients worldwide, and meet the needs of fast-moving biotech, pharma, and medical device companies around the world. Together, Clinipace and dMed will offer advanced technologies, expertise in multiple therapeutic areas, and a footprint that will drive continued excellence for their collective customers.