For Locus Robotics, 'Covid accelerated everything' — including revenue growth

Four years ago, the $70 billion Alibaba Group, one of the world's biggest artificial intelligence (A.I.) users, teamed up with Mars, the $35 billion global leader in confectionaries, to figure out the types of candy and chocolates that consumers in China prefer. The fresh consumer data that Alibaba continually gathers from the millions of people shopping on its various platforms turned up the counterintuitive finding that many Chinese who buy chocolates also purchase spicy snacks at the same time. Using that data-driven insight, Mars developed a sweet-and-spicy product: a candy bar that contains Sichuan peppercorns, the source of China's spicy "mala" flavor.