Florida Government

Southwest Florida coronavirus case totals for Wednesday, May 19

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 7 hours ago
Data per the Florida Department of Health as of Wednesday, May 19. Additional case data compares to the previous update.

TOTAL CASES IN FLORIDA: 2,299,596 (+2,811)

TOTAL DEATHS IN FLORIDA: 36,999 (+45)

TOTAL IN SOUTHWEST FLORIDA: 132,499 (+211 )

LEE COUNTY – 72,561 (+129) | 988 (+1)

COLLIER COUNTY – 36,598 (+51) | 539 (+0)

CHARLOTTE COUNTY – 13,184 (+21) | 427 (+1)

HENDRY COUNTY – 4,805 (+4) | 84 (+0)

DESOTO COUNTY – 4,384 (+5) | 95 (+0)

GLADES COUNTY – 967 (+1) | 19 (+0)

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

