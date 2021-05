Clean NE title – located in Crawford. Bids to be given to Dawes County Clerk’s office at 451 Main St in a sealed envelope to include: name, address, phone number, and bid amount. Bids will need to be at the clerks by 4:00 p.m. on Friday 5/21/21. Winning bid will have 7 days to remove the vehicle off Dawes County property with their own equipment.