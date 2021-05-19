newsbreak-logo
York County officials call ballot shortage in primary ‘unacceptable,’ vow to do better

By Jan Murphy
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 hours ago
York County commissioners cited a few factors contributing to ballot shortages at several of the county’s polling places in Tuesday’s primary election. They pointed to high voter turnout, especially among Republicans. Some voters surrendered their mail-in ballot to vote in-person on Tuesday. County officials said Wednesday they intend to take a deep dive to find what led to the shortage that left voters standing in lines waiting for more ballots to arrive.

