newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Texas Football: 5 big recruits the Longhorns landed over Jimbo Fisher

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJimbo Fisher, Texas Football Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports. In the past decade, the Texas football program remained one of the most formidable of any on the recruiting trail among all Power Five conference schools. As the success in the win column did wane a bit for Texas over the past decade, their success on the recruiting trail really did not. Outside of a few coaching regime transitions, Texas held steady as a contender to boast top-five ranked recruiting classes each passing cycle throughout the 2010s and early 2020s.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#Longhorns#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Coaching#Contender#Success#Schools
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
USA Today
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
105.1 The Block

Nick Saban Responds to Jimbo Fisher’s Comments

The offseason is the talking season and with spring practices concluded and the NFL Draft come and gone, we have officially made it to the offseason. Last week, while meeting with the Houston Touchdown Club, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher assured his fans that he would beat Alabama while Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is still in charge of the nation's top program.
College SportsPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Jimbo Fisher on Nick Saban: ‘We’re Going to Beat His Ass’

An important skill for a successful life is learning from the mistakes of others. In the fall 2019 LSU coach Ed Orgeron celebrated a win over Alabama by declaring the Tigers would continue to, "beat their (Alabama's) ass every time we play them." The Crimson Tide proceeded to out-recruit the Tigers, despite Orgeron's promise to win on the recruiting trail, and also beat the Bayou Bengals 55-17 this past season, further cementing Alabama's dominance over our Louisiana rival.
College SportsYardbarker

Nick Saban has hilarious response to Jimbo Fisher trash talk

Nick Saban had a hilarious response to some trash talk from Jimbo Fisher. Fisher spoke with a Texas A&M fan group on Wednesday. When asked if the secret to A&M beating Alabama was Saban retiring, Fisher gave a bold response. The Aggies head football coach said that they were going...
College SportsMarietta Daily Journal

Jimbo Fisher calls his shot, but now he best not miss

Jimbo Fisher called his shot, and there will be no disrespect for his words here. Said Texas A&M was going to take Nick Saban behind the horse stables and make Saban pick out the switch. I’m paraphrasing here. They asked Jimbo this week what it would take to beat Alabama...
Footballexpressnews.com

Nick Saban to Jimbo Fisher: Did you mean golf?

COLLEGE STATION — Jimbo Fisher’s three little words this week about Nick Saban that grabbed the college football world’s attention — “beat his ass” — prompted an amusing two-word response from the seven-time champion coach. “In golf?” Saban wondered Thursday night when relayed Fisher’s sentiment. Fisher got the offseason ball...
College Sportschatsports.com

You won't believe what Jimbo Fisher thinks

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher didn’t hold back while talking about his former boss at the Houston Touchdown Club on Wednesday. A fan asked Fisher what it will take to beat Alabama besides Nick Saban hanging it up, and you won’t believe what Fisher said, per Houston Chronicle reporter Brent Zwerneman:
College SportsHerald-Dispatch

Chuck Landon: Let's hope Saban, Fisher don't get teed off

There are few things in life more entertaining than verbal jousting between coaches. Unless, of course, it’s a war of words between two head football coaches in the highly competitive SEC West. And unless it’s some smack talking between two coaches that are scheduled to play each other next October...
College Sportstdalabamamag.com

Nick Saban gives amazingly hilarious response when asked of Jimbo Fisher stating Texas A&M would beat his ass before he retires

When he is not coaching Alabama players on the football field, Nick Saban is an avid golfer. As he was teeing it up this week, the statement from Jimbo Fisher made it to him in a conversation. Coach Saban’s good friend told Texas A&M fans at an event for the Houston Touchdown Club that the Aggies ‘will beat Saban’s ass’ before he retires from Alabama.
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Aaron Torres Podcast: UK staff shake-up, Jimbo vs. Saban + Bama football taking over transfer portal

It’s Monday and we’ve got a jam-packed Aaron Torres Podcast. Aaron discusses Kentucky basketball’s coaching staff finally coming together and what it means for the rest of college hoops, Jimbo vs. Nick Saban and Saban signing two elite players via the transfer portal in the last week. Finally, he gives a disappointing update as the University of Hartford fights to save DI athletics. Here is a full rundown of today’s show:
College Sports247Sports

Fisher talks A&M QB Haynes Kings' speed at coaches' night

Texas A&M's spring game didn't do much to separate second year player Haynes King and third year man Zach Calzada in the race for the Aggies' starting quarterback battle. Both were around a 50% completion rate due in part to a number of drops and a lack of offensive linemen meant that both players were on the move quite a bit in the Maroon team's 23-9 victory over the White team.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Talking A&M's spring game, Fisher taking on Saban with ESPN radio

GigEm247's Jeff Tarpley made an appearance on ESPN 1660 in Waco this week to talk with hosts Tom Barfield and Glenn Smith about what he gleaned from the Aggies' spring game. In particular, he highlighted the performance of a "great" defensive unit that dominated the Maroon & White Game and he thinks will do so in the fall. He also discussed former A&M quarterback Kellen Mond going in the draft to Minnesota and what kind of fit the franchise and the offense is for him. Finally, he addressed Jimbo Fisher's comments concerning Alabama's Nick Saban and how A&M could make his prediction about beating the Tide come to fruition when the two teams play at Kyle Field on October 9.
NFLsaturdaydownsouth.com

First and 10: Can Jimbo and Texas A&M really beat Nick Saban's (rear end)? They're closer than you think

Let’s not overthink this and wade into a cesspool of lunacy that typically arrives when – heaven forbid – anyone looks sideways at Nick Saban. Because what Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said to the Houston Quarterback Club last week should be seen through more than just a hot take lens. There’s nonsensical surface noise that social media gloms onto, and there’s the truth that lies beneath.
Alabama Sports247Sports

Alabama’s Saban Still Undefeated Vs. Former Assistants

Texas A&M has a lot of money, enough that they gave Jimbo Fisher a 10-year contract worth $75 million. That money was paid to Fisher to coach the Aggies football team, and, though not specified in the contract but understood by all, to beat Alabama and Nick Saban. Alabama has...