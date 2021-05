West Bromwich Albion host Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League tonight, as the home side look to stave off what feels like an inevitable relegation.Sam Allardyce has never faced the drop before, but that seems set to change this season, with West Brom 19th in the table and 11 points from safety with five games remaining.Wolves’ middling campaign, meanwhile, has them in 12th place and looking to bounce back from a 4-0 thrashing by Burnley last time out.Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we...