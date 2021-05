Charlotte-based Duke Energy said Monday it plans to move its corporate headquarters to a 40-story tower formerly called Metro Tower, which is under construction in Uptown. Duke said it plans to significantly reduce its overall office footprint by 60% by selling some offices and exiting some leases, including at its iconic 48-story Duke Energy Center, […] The post Duke Energy to trim office footprint and move HQ into new tower Uptown appeared first on Axios Charlotte.