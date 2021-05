Several residents voiced their concerns Tuesday night during the Board of Education meeting about the lack of in-person learning in high schools and the mask mandate. Bryn Cribb, a sophomore at West Stanly High School, asked that the school board send high school students back to school for more in-person learning with no restrictions on social distancing and masks. Stanly County Schools is currently operating under Plan B for grades 6-12, where students only have two days of in-person learning each week.