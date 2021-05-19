newsbreak-logo
Swansea-based construction firm to open St. Louis office

By Vince Brennan
St. Louis Business Journal
St. Louis Business Journal
 6 hours ago
The firm, with about $115 million in revenue and 100 employees, hopes the new office will aid in attracting new projects, retaining clients and bolster recruitment.

