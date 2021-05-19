Swansea-based construction firm to open St. Louis office

May 6, 2021 - ID.me, a technology firm focused on identity verification, said it has opened an office in Tampa and plans to hire more than 500 employees from the local area by the end of the year. ID.me, headquartered in McLean Virginia, provides digital identity credentials to consumers and recently raised $100 million. The Tampa area has "a great talent pool," Blake Hall, CEO and founder, said in a news release. The company did not provide a specific location for the Tampa office. It said the new office will be closed to all but essential workers, but upon resumption of normal operations it would welcome the full team with perks such as a fully-stocked kitchen, lounge areas and a cafeteria. Employees will receive accrued PTO on an annual basis as well as medical benefits, the company said. The company is recruiting member support representatives and community managers. Click on id.me/careers to learn more.