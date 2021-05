Warriors small forward Kelly Oubre Jr. reportedly has a torn ligament in his left wrist and a fracture on the palm of his hand, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Oubre Jr. initially aggravated the injury on April 9 against the Wizards then he returned April 19 against the 76ers and played through the injury for the next five games. He missed Saturday's game against the Rockets and will have further evaluations on his wrist to determine if he can play through it, per The Athletic.