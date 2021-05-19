newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Pink: All I Know So Far' Review: She's Still a Rock Star, and a Mom, in a Minor but Winning Backstage Concert Documentary

By Owen Gleiberman
SFGate
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the most scintillating sequence of the backstage concert documentary “Pink: All I Know So Far,” the title punk empress, with her platinum cockatoo swirl, caps off her 2019 tour of Europe with a show at London’s ginormous Wembley Stadium, in which she performs the rousing “f— you” anthem “So What” while being hoisted into the air by pulleys attached to a ring that clamps around her waist. In the grand history of rock ‘n’ roll showmanship, a handful of musicians have found ways to literally hover over the crowd. But I’ve never seen anything quite like this.

www.sfgate.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Madonna
Person
Cher
Person
Carey Hart
Person
Billy Idol
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Stars#Documentary#Min#Backstage#Pop Stars#Music Stars#Film Star#Movie Stars#Tinkerbell#Amazon Studios#Sony Music#Variety Pink Recalls#Mpaa#Twitter#Facebook#Silent House#Concert Singing#Rock Docs#Musicians#Drama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Liverpool F.C.
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
E! News

Pink's Husband and Their 2 Kids Make Sweet Cameos in "All I Know So Far" Video

Watch: Pink Inspires While Accepting E! People's Champion Award. Pink's new music video is raw, personal and a full family affair. The 41-year-old pop star's husband Carey Hart and their two kids, daughter Willow Sage Hart, 9, and Jameson Moon Hart, 4, star in "All I Know So Far," released on Friday, May 7. The video also features appearances from none other than fellow pop legend Cher and veteran TV star and Transparent actress Judith Light.
MusicPosted by
iHeartRadio

Pink Shares Empowering, Uplifting Anthem 'All I Know So Far': Listen

Pink has come back with a catchy, empowering new anthem. On her latest single “All I Know So Far,” the rebellious pop star returns to her roots with a soul-baring song that is not only utterly undeniable but sonically beautiful as well. Much like the messages dispatched in fan-favorites hits like “F—kin’ Perfect,” “So What,” and “Just Like Fire,” Pink’s newest offering expands her ever-growing catalog of inspiring songs to sing in times of self-doubt and uncertainty.
Musichot1061.com

P!nk Drops Emotional, Reflective ‘All I Know So Far’ Title Track

The song is title track to the singer’s upcoming live documentary of the same name. P!nk lays down her sword and dives into the pain in her emotional new song, “All I Know So Far,” the title track to her upcoming documentary/album of the same name. The song, which dropped on Friday morning (May 7), was produced by Greg Kurstin and co-written by the singer and Oscar- and Golden Globe0-winning duo Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and it’s a classic P!nk tale of perseverance and strength.
Celebritieshot1061.com

P!nk Soars, Spins, Does All the Mom Things in Moving ‘All I Know So Far’ Doc Trailer

P!nk dropped the moving trailer for her tour documentary All I Know So Far on Tuesday (May 11), in which the singer strives to balance the seemingly impossible task of being a full-time mom during a rigorous tour. Except, when you’re P!nk, sometimes the impossible might just be possible. “I always wanted to be a rock star,” she says in the opening frame of the two-minute preview.
MusicETOnline.com

Pink's 'All I Know So Far' Music Video Features Carey Hart and Kids

Pink is back with a brand-new song and rad music video!. The 41-year-old singer released her latest single, "All I Know So Far," on Friday, along with its accompanying music video, which features her husband, Carey Hart, their two kids, 9-year-old daughter Willow and 4-year-old son Jameson, Cher and Judith Light.
MoviesFirst Showing

Official Trailer for Music Doc 'P!nk: All I Know So Far' from Amazon

"I want it to be worth it for my family." Amazon Prime has unveiled an official trailer for the documentary called P!nk: All I Know So Far, a profile of the Grammy-winning singer / songwriter known as P!nk. The latest of many popular musicians to get the documentary treatment, following Pink on her recent 2019 "Beautiful Trauma" world tour as she balances being a performer with her role as a mother, wife, and boss. The documentary mixes footage from the road, behind the scenes interviews, and personal material. On the tour, Pink played 156 shows in 18 countries. After making eight albums so far, "Pink's music has matured while retaining the badass badge that has identified her sound for two decades." This is from the director of The Greatest Showman bringing us his first documentary feature. This looks like every other "look at how hard this musician's life is!" doc before it, but as always, at least there's some honesty in here. Have a look.
MusicRochester Sentinel

Rag'n'Bone Man and Pink reveal charity single plans

Rag'n'Bone Man and Pink are set to release 'Anywhere Away From Here' as a charity single. The 36-year-old star and Pink, 41, have joined forces with the Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir for the single, and the money they raise will be used to support the Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust and NHS Charities Together.
CelebritiesVulture

Pink Passes On Her Wisdom in New Video ‘All I Know So Far’

Pink explores her own modern-day fairy tale in her new music video “All I Know So Far,” imparting more of the wisdom she’s gained in her life. In addition to cameos by Cher and Judith Light, the video reunites the singer and Grammy-winning director, Dave Meyers, who’s helmed 16 of her videos, including “Get the Party Started,” “Stupid Girls,” and “So What.” “Dave Meyers and I are back together again,” Pink says in a statement. “Since this song is sort of the story of my life and a letter to my daughter, making this video with Dave after we did our first video together 22 years ago is a really special full circle moment. He’s truly a genius and I am full of gratitude for our friendship and to experience all the times we’ve been able to work together.” If it feels like you’ve already been inspired by “All I Know So Far,” it’s probably because it was written with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Grammy-, Tony-, and Oscar-winning lyricists responsible for The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and, of course, Dear Evan Hansen. Pink’s new track is included on her upcoming project All I Know So Far: Setlists, which includes live recordings from her 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour. It accompanies her documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, which launches on Friday, May 21, exclusively on Prime Video. Two days later, she’s set to receive the 2021 Billboard Icon Award at this year’s ceremony. Inspiring the next generation? Yeah, that’s icon behavior.