'Pink: All I Know So Far' Review: She's Still a Rock Star, and a Mom, in a Minor but Winning Backstage Concert Documentary

Pink explores her own modern-day fairy tale in her new music video “All I Know So Far,” imparting more of the wisdom she’s gained in her life. In addition to cameos by Cher and Judith Light, the video reunites the singer and Grammy-winning director, Dave Meyers, who’s helmed 16 of her videos, including “Get the Party Started,” “Stupid Girls,” and “So What.” “Dave Meyers and I are back together again,” Pink says in a statement. “Since this song is sort of the story of my life and a letter to my daughter, making this video with Dave after we did our first video together 22 years ago is a really special full circle moment. He’s truly a genius and I am full of gratitude for our friendship and to experience all the times we’ve been able to work together.” If it feels like you’ve already been inspired by “All I Know So Far,” it’s probably because it was written with Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the Grammy-, Tony-, and Oscar-winning lyricists responsible for The Greatest Showman, La La Land, and, of course, Dear Evan Hansen. Pink’s new track is included on her upcoming project All I Know So Far: Setlists, which includes live recordings from her 2019 Beautiful Trauma World Tour. It accompanies her documentary, P!nk: All I Know So Far, which launches on Friday, May 21, exclusively on Prime Video. Two days later, she’s set to receive the 2021 Billboard Icon Award at this year’s ceremony. Inspiring the next generation? Yeah, that’s icon behavior.