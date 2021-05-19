newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon Government

Oregon reports 394 new coronavirus cases, 7 new deaths

By KATU Staff
KATU.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore — The Oregon Health Authority reported 394 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the state case total to 196,787 since the pandemic first began. The counties that saw the highest case counts in the most recent report include the Portland metro area: Multnomah County reported 57 new cases, Washington County had 32 new cases and Clackamas County saw 31 new cases.

katu.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Multnomah County, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Government
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Multnomah County, OR
Health
City
Portland, OR
Washington County, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
County
Clackamas County, OR
Local
Oregon Coronavirus
Clackamas County, OR
Health
Clackamas County, OR
Government
Washington County, OR
Health
County
Washington County, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Doses#Lower Risk#Ore#Johnson Johnson#Oha#Coronavirus Cases#Deaths#Deschutes County#Population#Umatilla County#Linn County#Marion County#Underlying Conditions#Governor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Oregon GovernmentPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

COVID-19: This Is the Worst Hot Spot in Oregon

The U.S. has reported more than 31.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Apr. 21, 2021. More than 560,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. The virus has spread throughout the country in a way that has been difficult to predict, surging in one region, then showing signs […]
Oregon Governmentoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Oregon GovernmentWorld Link

Virus restrictions coming to 15 Oregon counties Friday

Fifteen Oregon counties — not including Coos or Curry — will see new restrictions this week, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday. “If we don’t act now, doctors, nurses, hospitals, and other health care providers in Oregon will be stretched to their limits treating severe cases of COVID-19,” Brown wrote in a press release. “With new COVID-19 variants widespread in so many of our communities, it will take all of us working together to bring this back under control.”
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown defends throwing state back into COVID lockdown through the end of JUNE as cases and hospitalizations rise sharply

Oregon Gov Kate Brown has blamed the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations for her decision to reinstate COVID-19 restrictions on 36 counties. On Thursday, Brown extended Oregon's state of emergency for COVID-19 until June 28, saying a fourth surge of the pandemic is being driven by variants of the disease and causing increased cases and hospitalizations.
Oregon Governmentkezi.com

OHA reports 751 new COVID-19 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported three new deaths Saturday, raising the the state's death toll to 2,585. OHA added 751 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 195,179. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton...
Oregon GovernmentWWEEK

Oregon Governor Says Businesses Can Stop Requiring Masks if They Verify All Their Patrons Are Vaccinated

It’s a dramatic change from end of April, when the governor shut down restaurants in Portland and much of the state for a week. Following new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Gov. Kate Brown declared that businesses in Oregon could stop requiring masks and social distancing—so long as they mandated COVID-19 vaccination for anyone who set foot inside their buildings.
Oregon GovernmentPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

2 deaths in 100 days at Oregon youth correctional centers

Oregon Youth Authority faces a combined $16 million in potential civil penalties after families of Brett J.J. Bruns and Juan Lopez-Robles file suit.Two teens died in the span of 100 days while under supervision by the Oregon Youth Authority juvenile detention system, according to a new investigation by the Portland Tribune. The death of Brett J.J. Bruns by self-harm in December 2019 — as well as the unintentional overdose that took the life of Juan Lopez-Robles in March 2020 — casts a spotlight on the contractor facilities that are paid millions of dollars per year by the state to...