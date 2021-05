According to their website, The Northeast Beta Beta Beta National Biological Honor Society organizes 15 district conventions annually. Just as the local chapter is the center of TriBeta programs, the district convention is the most important regional project. At USJ, our students and faculty established and sustain the Rho Zeta Chapter. The Chapter and conventions offer student members a chance to conduct and report their research with faculty, and to hear from outstanding graduate investigators and teachers who give invited lectures and hold informal discussions.