How to start a path to sustainability and being green in New Orleans

Here’s how to reduce, reuse and recycle in the Crescent City. Sustainability, the avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance, is something we should all take seriously. In 2018, the EPA estimated that 14.5 million tons of one-use plastic containers and packaging ended up in landfills. Small items such as dental floss, package wrappers, trash bags, cups and utensils lead to excess waste that many of us don’t think about, on a daily basis. In addition, clothing is piling up in landfills, as well. Eighty-five percent of textiles, or 13 million tons of trash ended up in landfills in 2017.