Lake Metroparks Farmpark hosts weekend of HorseFest events

Take your chance to win the Lake County YMCA Dream Car while supporting your community. Painesville, Ohio – The Lake County YMCA is known around Northeast Ohio for their annual Dream House fundraiser. Known as a summer “hot list” event, the Lake County Y has invited tens of thousands of visitors to tour the house through the years. Current circumstances due to the Covid-19 pandemic have forced the non-profit to find other ways to raise these funds that support their efforts to build stronger community. “The pandemic has changed the way we have done everything. From day-to-day operations to fundraising, we are continuously seeking new ways to engage with our members and community members,” says Kelly Penzenik, director of marketing and communications for the association. “As I said last year, the safety of our staff, volunteers, members and donors come first. Although we would have loved to open a Dream House in 2020 and 2021, it’s in the best interest of all that we work hard to come back from this and offer the Dream House when it’s safe and can be enjoyed by all.” The Y has dedicated teams working hard to take every precaution during this pandemic. The teams are determined to continue the support of the Lake County community and are extremely grateful for all those who have helped serve this need.