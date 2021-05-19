newsbreak-logo
Lake Metroparks Farmpark hosts weekend of HorseFest events

By Staff report editor@news-herald.com
News-Herald.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHorseFest rides into Lake Metroparks Farmpark 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 22 and 23. Attendees can discover characters such as Annie Oakley and a multitude of horse breeds that aided in the westward expansion. There will also be the sights, sounds and smells of a cowboy camp as the blacksmith rings the anvil and cowboys cook over the open fire.

www.news-herald.com
