A Senate version of a bill legalizing CBD as a dietary ingredient is reportedly slated to be introduced soon, perhaps as early as this week. Several sources, including the office of one Senator, have confirmed the reports. While the language of the bill has yet to be revealed, it reportedly will mirror to a large extent that of the House measure HR 841, which was introduced by Rep. Ken Schrader, D-OR. Titled the Hemp and Hemp-Derived CBD Consumer Protection and Market Stabilization Act of 2021​​, the bill would allow “the use of hemp, cannabidiol (i.e., CBD) derived from hemp, or any other ingredient derived from hemp in a dietary supplement, provided that the supplement meets other applicable requirements.”​