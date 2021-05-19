newsbreak-logo
Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Disturbed & more playing 2021 Welcome to Rockville festival

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNine Inch Nails, Deftones and Disturbed are playing the 2021 Welcome to Rockville festival, taking place November 11-14 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Other artists on the bill include The Offspring, Rob Zombie, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stone Temple Pilots, Social Distortion, Chevelle, Mastodon, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Architects, grandson, Beartooth, Asking Alexandria, Lamb of God, Sleeping with Sirens, Badflower, Atreyu, and FEVER 333.

#Deftones#Nine Inch Nails#Welcome To Rockville#Stone Temple Pilots#Anthrax#Disturbed More Playing#Social Distortion#Chevelle#Abc Audio#Rockville Festival#Grandson#Feature#Beartooth
