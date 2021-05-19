Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Disturbed & more playing 2021 Welcome to Rockville festival
Nine Inch Nails, Deftones and Disturbed are playing the 2021 Welcome to Rockville festival, taking place November 11-14 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Other artists on the bill include The Offspring, Rob Zombie, Staind, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Stone Temple Pilots, Social Distortion, Chevelle, Mastodon, Anthrax, Falling in Reverse, Architects, grandson, Beartooth, Asking Alexandria, Lamb of God, Sleeping with Sirens, Badflower, Atreyu, and FEVER 333.www.98online.com