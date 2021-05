Update: Black Veil Brides have pushed the release of their upcoming album 'The Phantom Tomorrow' from June 4 to Oct. 29. Singer Andy Biersack revealed the news to fans in the video below, explaining that the Covid pandemic has led to some delays in things they wanted to do surrounding the album. By pushing the release back, they'll now be able to include vinyl record options, other physical media and a comic book series that can now arrive in time. See the full message below: