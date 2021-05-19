Doctors discovering differing opinions in families about vaccinating kids

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics. He says he trusts the doctors and scientists that say the Covid-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be safe. Smith says he believes this so much that his kids have participated in the clinical trials. He says there is always risks with any vaccine but says the risks are minimal. Smith says if kids under 16 are allowed to get the Covid-19 vaccine that can help the population get to herd immunity. Listen to our 3-part conversation below.