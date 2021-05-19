newsbreak-logo
Doctors discovering differing opinions in families about vaccinating kids

Doctors are having conversations with families about vaccinating children against COVID-19 and they're sometimes finding differing opinions in some households. “I think the best way to approach this is to really discuss the protection of individuals in the household. This includes younger children or if there's a grandparent in the household that may or may not have been vaccinated, you also need to protect them,” said Dr. Tina Tan, a fellow at the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Minnesota HealthPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Local Doctor Says Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Safe for Kids [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics. He says he trusts the doctors and scientists that say the Covid-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be safe. Smith says he believes this so much that his kids have participated in the clinical trials. He says there is always risks with any vaccine but says the risks are minimal. Smith says if kids under 16 are allowed to get the Covid-19 vaccine that can help the population get to herd immunity. Listen to our 3-part conversation below.
KidsBay News 9

Pediatricians answer your questions about kids and COVID vaccines

As the debate continues over whether we can or cannot reach herd immunity against coronavirus, there is one thing most in the public health world agree on: Kids and teens also need to be vaccinated in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 and get back to life without masks and social distancing restrictions.
KidsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Doctors Ready Anxious Parents About COVID-19 Vaccine for Teens

Some parents are on the fence about getting the shot for their children. Most recently, the Kaiser Family Foundation reported that a quarter of parents surveyed plan to wait to see how it's working and about a quarter have no plans to get their child vaccinated. Infectious Disease Specialist Dr....
KidsWBUR

What To Know About Kids And COVID Vaccines

The FDA issues an emergency authorization for kids and the COVID vaccine. Does the rush to vaccinate children come with a different set of risks and benefits than with adults?. Dr. Monica Gandhi, professor of medicine and associate division chief of the division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. (@MonicaGandhi9)
Kidsleaps.org

Upcoming Event: All About Kids, Teens, and Covid Vaccines

This virtual event will convene leading scientific and medical experts to discuss the most pressing questions around the COVID-19 vaccines for children and teens. A public Q&A will follow the expert discussion. Dr. H. Dele Davies, M.D., MHCM. Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean for Graduate Studies at...
Michigan HealthWNEM

Parents concerned about vaccinating kids against COVID-19

More Americans are expected to soon be eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine after the FDA gave an emergency use authorization to begin administering the vaccine to kids ages 12 to 15-years-old. “She will not be first in line to get it,” said Laurie Aguirre, Sanford mother. Aguirre has a...