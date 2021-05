The May 7 cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline Co. is receiving massive attention for the five-day shutdown’s effect on gasoline shortages and panic-buying. But what about the physical safety of pipes that also carry such products as jet fuel and heating oil along the Chattahoochee River and beneath hundreds of metro Atlanta lawns and streets? Did the hack cause, or have the ability to cause, any leaks or damage to the pipeline, or limit the operator’s ability to detect such problems?