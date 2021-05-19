newsbreak-logo
Proposed NY law would lower state blood alcohol limit to .05

By David Meyer
New York Post
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York could become just the second state in the US to lower its legal blood alcohol limit to from .08 to .05 under a proposed new bill — a move its advocates say would save countless lives. “A driver’s cognitive ability degrades very quickly above .05 BAC,” said bill...

