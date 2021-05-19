Proposed NY law would lower state blood alcohol limit to .05

Preventive Law is a way of practicing law that prevents risks from becoming legal issues. Because every organization has risks associated with its conduct, many organizations have chosen to hire lawyers to assess these risks and limit their potential for harm in the future. This service can be invaluable to companies as it may save them from large risks and suits down the road. However, many companies have not yet enlisted an attorney to help them in this area. This may be due to a distrust of the legal profession, or it may be as simple as the business is not fully aware of the options available to them. Regardless of the reason for the delay, companies and individuals need to be made aware of the time and money that preventive law services may save in the long run and s to evaluate their risk with a professional. This article will explain what preventive law services are and what industries benefit from preventive law. Next, it will describe the typical process of a preventive law audit. It will then evaluate the roadblocks to preventive law implementation and what can be done to overcome them. Finally, it will discuss the benefits that using preventive law services can bring to businesses and industries.