Some high school graduates are getting ready to join the workforce

The study of history and the art of the preservation of the past is ultimately about telling stories, and excellence in communication, as Lauren Adams knows. The Lafayette High School senior is this year's winner of the Missouri National History Day contest, which qualifies her to participate virtually in mid-June in a competition in College Park, Maryland. Her first-place Show Me State research project is entitled "Unbroken Communication" and covers the legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers, a U.S. Marine Corps group who used their native language to create a battlefield communication method that was never deciphered.