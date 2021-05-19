newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri Education

Some high school graduates are getting ready to join the workforce

By Mitchell Riberal
kq2.com
 7 hours ago

(St. Joseph, Mo) As high school Seniors graduate and say goodbye to high school. Some will head off to college, while others, will jump right into the workforce. “I heard about this apprenticeship, and I just did that. There's 2 years of this welding technology and I completed that and then I did an interview, and how it started I job shadowed the first year there and now this year I started working part-time,” said High School Grad, Olyvia Carriger.

www.kq2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Joseph, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
City
Saint Joseph, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical School#College Graduates#Graduate Students#Graduate School#College Students#Graduate College#Covid#Hillyard Tech#Graduating High School#Emt#Graduation#Adulthood#Goodbye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
Missouri Healthkq2.com

Masks optional for SJSD summer school

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Until summer starts, students in the St. Joseph School District will stay masked up. schools keep its COVID-19 guidelines in place for the remainder of the school year, including wearing face coverings, as most students aren't fully vaccinated yet. However, summer school is shaking things up. For...
Missouri Educationnewspressnow.com

Two St. Joseph FFA seniors selected to compete at national level

Shelby McAvoy of the St. Joseph FFA Chapter won the Missouri FFA Small Animal Production and Care Proficiency Award at the 93rd Missouri FFA Convention. Evin Ray of the St. Joseph FFA Chapter won the Missouri FFA Equine Science Entrepreneurship Proficiency Award at the convention. Proficiency awards recognize FFA members...
Missouri Educationnewspressnow.com

Noyes Home staff added opportunities to normalize school year

The last year has shifted the lives of many, including those at St. Joseph’s Noyes Home for Children. Staff members were recognized with awards for the extra roles they took on as the home shut down. Emylee King, the family service coordinator intern, received the employee of the year award.
Missouri Educationnewspressnow.com

Eagles define Class of 2021 with grit

An air of accomplishment and a clear sense of normalcy arrived Friday evening to Bishop LeBlond High School as the Class of 2021 walked for graduation. Principal Ann Lachowitzer explained before the event at Grace Gymnasium how these 28 new alumni are defined and fortified with “grit by the grace of God.” You can’t talk about 2021 without commemorating the impact of COVID-19 and the achievements that have happened despite unprecedented challenges.
Missouri Governmentnewspressnow.com

Junior League celebrates century of service in St. Joe

Community members took to the St. Joseph Country Club on Thursday evening for the Junior League of St. Joseph’s Centennial Soiree, celebrating 100 years of service in the community. It was a chance for giving back and enjoying entertainment, Junior League Vice President Emily Wearing said. “We’re kind of getting...
Missouri Governmentnewspressnow.com

Lafayette history student logs state honor

The study of history and the art of the preservation of the past is ultimately about telling stories, and excellence in communication, as Lauren Adams knows. The Lafayette High School senior is this year's winner of the Missouri National History Day contest, which qualifies her to participate virtually in mid-June in a competition in College Park, Maryland. Her first-place Show Me State research project is entitled "Unbroken Communication" and covers the legacy of the Navajo Code Talkers, a U.S. Marine Corps group who used their native language to create a battlefield communication method that was never deciphered.