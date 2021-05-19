Some high school graduates are getting ready to join the workforce
(St. Joseph, Mo) As high school Seniors graduate and say goodbye to high school. Some will head off to college, while others, will jump right into the workforce. “I heard about this apprenticeship, and I just did that. There's 2 years of this welding technology and I completed that and then I did an interview, and how it started I job shadowed the first year there and now this year I started working part-time,” said High School Grad, Olyvia Carriger.www.kq2.com