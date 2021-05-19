Dan Harmon’s Fox Series ‘Krapopolis’ to Bring Cryptocurrency and NFTs to Ancient Greece
During Fox’s upfront presentation on Monday, the network unveiled their NFT company Blockchain Creative Labs and announced that Dan Harmon’s (Community, Rick and Morty) upcoming animated comedy Krapopolis would be “the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain” (The Hollywood Reporter). As conversation surrounding NFTs and cryptocurrency tend to alienate audiences less familiar with the current trends of the digital marketplace, Slate simplified Fox’s announcement in saying that “essentially, it’s a way of selling [digital] merch.”television.mxdwn.com