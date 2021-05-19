newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Dan Harmon’s Fox Series ‘Krapopolis’ to Bring Cryptocurrency and NFTs to Ancient Greece

By Tara McCauley
mxdwn.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring Fox’s upfront presentation on Monday, the network unveiled their NFT company Blockchain Creative Labs and announced that Dan Harmon’s (Community, Rick and Morty) upcoming animated comedy Krapopolis would be “the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain” (The Hollywood Reporter). As conversation surrounding NFTs and cryptocurrency tend to alienate audiences less familiar with the current trends of the digital marketplace, Slate simplified Fox’s announcement in saying that “essentially, it’s a way of selling [digital] merch.”

television.mxdwn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Roiland
Person
Aubrey Plaza
Person
Dan Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Series#Cryptocurrency#Comedy Series#Entertainment Series#Blockchain Creative Labs#Lrb Community#Fox Entertainment#Blockchain Animation Labs#The New Yorker#Visa#Slate#Nifty Gateway#Btctn#Fxx#Parks And Recreation#Nfts#Scripted Series#Network Comedy#Executive Producer#The Hollywood Reporter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Animation
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Crypto
Country
Greece
Related
TV SeriesDeadline

FXX Orders Animated Comedy Series ‘Little Demon’; Danny & Lucy DeVito, Aubrey Plaza To Star, Dan Harmon To EP

FXX has picked up to series Little Demon, a half-hour animated comedy pilot starring Danny DeVito, his daughter Lucy DeVito and Aubrey Plaza. It comes from Danny DeVito’s Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, ShadowMachine and FX Productions, with Rick & Morty co-creator Dan Harmon executive producing. Little Demon joins animated comedy series Archer and Cake on FXX and FX on Hulu.
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Country Music Drama Lands Fox Series Order

Fox’s 2021-22 scripted lineup continues to take shape. Hours after the network ordered The Cleaning Lady, the Charlie Collier-led broadcaster handed out a series pickup to Monarch, a country music drama that has been in the works since September 2019. Created by relative newcomer Melissa London Hilfers and showrun by...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

‘Pivoting’ Given Series Order At Fox

Fox has given a straight-to-series order to its last pilot of the season, Pivoting, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The comedy stars Eliza Coupe (Happy Endings), Ginnifer Goodwin (Once Upon a Time), and Maggie Q (Nikita). Pivoting follows three childhood friends who reunite after the death of their longtime best...
TV & VideosMSNBC

See ‘Rick & Morty’ creator Dan Harmon explain writing, Kanye West & ‘incels’ to MSNBC

What’s the secret to a great story and a Hollywood hit? "Rick and Morty" and "Community" showrunner Dan Harmon explains why he believes most stories must follow a narrative circle format with “eight steps;” how his experiences clashing with corporate bosses and collaborating with Kanye West inform his work now; and how he came to understand and oppose “incel” culture in this MSNBC appearance. The extended, in-person interview with anchor Ari Melber, recorded during the coronavirus pandemic, features Harmon’s sharp, legendary wit as he trades stories and some fun barbs with Melber.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon Talks Kanye West, Power of Poop & More

With Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty returning to Adult Swim for its fifth season on June 20, we're jumping into our homemade TARDIS to head back to May 2019- a time that feels like a hundred years ago by now. That's when Harmon and Roiland offered rapper, artist, not-yet-presidential candidate, and "kindred spirit" Kanye West an "open invitation" to be on the popular animated series- even offering him an entire episode (more details here). Now we get to head back to the present, nearly two years-to-the-day when those comments were faced made- and guess what? Harmon has an update- and even after all this time, it sounds like it could still be a possibility.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Rick and Morty Venture Through The Eternal Nightmare Machine

With Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty set to return to its dimension-hopping ways for a 10-episode fifth season on Adult Swim starting June 20, Cartoon Network's late-night comedy-animation block carved out Friday to give viewers a chance to enjoy a marathon of the fourth season. For some of you, it was a great opportunity to get caught up or t fill in some "viewing blanks"- especially if you have insomnia. For us, it's a chance to have something enjoyable to pass out to. Whichever side you land on, there was one thing everyone could agree on: artist/animator Paul Robertson (@probzz) blew viewers' minds with the "extras" short Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where (as the description reads) "the simulation is corrupt, repair the core. What results is a mix of familiar and never-before-seen, with some twisted takes on the show you only thought you knew (and good luck counting up all of the easter eggs).
TV Series/Film

Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Series Brings Two Directors on Board

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion streaming series has found two directors. Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim will helm the upcoming superhero show on Disney+, which will feature Samuel L. Jackson reprising his role as secret agent Nick Fury, Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role of Talos the shapeshifting Skrull, and Marvel Cinematic Universe newcomers Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) also coming along for the ride.
TV & VideosComicBook

Rick and Morty Creator Addresses the Status of the Kanye West Episode

There may not be a bigger Rick and Morty fan on planet Earth than Kanye West, and the folks behind the acclaimed animated series admire the musician as much as he does them. He has made his love for the show clear, and the Rick and Morty creative team have gone as far as to officially offer West his own episode of the series. Of course, that was two years ago, and fans are still left wondering if the partnership with ever come to fruition.
TV SeriesPopculture

Fox Cancels Major Drama Series

Prodigal Son Season 3 isn't in the cards. Fox has canceled Prodigal Son after two seasons on the network. The news comes from TV Line, who reports that the show's ratings just weren't good enough to justify production of Season 3. The outlet's anonymous source at FOX described the decision the ax the sophomore procedural as "incredibly difficult." The Hollywood Reporter's write-up of the cancellation adds that "the network was a fan of the show’s creative," but at the end of the day, ratings are what matters.
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

The Cleaning Lady - Drama Ordered to Series by FOX

Fox has handed a series order to The Cleaning Lady, its adaptation of the Argentinean drama starring Daredevil and The Defenders alum Elodie Yung. The hour-long drama, which I hear has received a ten episode order, comes from The 100 writer Miranda Kwok, Stargirl EP Melissa Carter, who is showrunner, Shay Mitchell’s Amore & Vita Productions, Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Homeland director Michael Offer directs and exec produced the pilot.
TV SeriesComicBook

The Lost Symbol: Peacock Releases First Trailer for Da Vinci Code Prequel Series

The origin story of beloved literary character Robert Langdon is coming to Peacock. A series based on Dan Brown's The Lost Symbol, a prequel to the worldwide phenomenon The Da Vinci Code, was originally put into production at NBC. Earlier this year, however, the project was moved over to the Peacock streaming service and a full first season was ordered. We now have our very first look at the upcoming thriller, thanks to a trailer that was released on Monday.
TV SeriesComicBook

Goonies Shot-for-Shot Remake Series Cancelled at Fox

Last year, just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down almost everything worldwide, came word that FOX had given a pilot order to a peculiar show, an untitled series about a substitute teacher who recruits a trio of students to help re-enact the iconic Amblin Entertainment coming-of-age movie, The Goonies. Sarah Watson (The Bold Type, Parenthood) penned the script but now that project is no longer happening. TheWrap brings word that the untitled Goonies-inspired show will not be moving forward and a drama titled “Blood Relative” starring Melissa Leo has also been given the axe. No specific reason was given for the change in decision.
ComicsNEWSBTC

Project Senpai: Bringing Crypto and Anime Together as NFTs

Anime — the Japanese form of animation is a popular form of entertainment across the world. It commands a huge fan following and a dominating market share in the global animation market. The growing popularity has also created a demand for Anime collectibles. Amid the rising demand, Project Senpai introduces an equally popular asset form – cryptocurrencies to the mix by creating Chibi-style NFTs with anime characters.
Internetpapermag.com

Miquela's NFTs Are Free

People seem to really love NFTs, perhaps because you can make a lot of money. But not Miquela (formerly Lil), the virtual influencer who doesn't have her own bank account to accumulate independent wealth (if I'm understanding correctly). She does, however, have serious social capital online, and her latest NFT drop is completely free with the power of Twitter.