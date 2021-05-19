Dan Harmon’s Fox Series ‘Krapopolis’ to Bring Cryptocurrency and NFTs to Ancient Greece

With Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland's Rick and Morty set to return to its dimension-hopping ways for a 10-episode fifth season on Adult Swim starting June 20, Cartoon Network's late-night comedy-animation block carved out Friday to give viewers a chance to enjoy a marathon of the fourth season. For some of you, it was a great opportunity to get caught up or t fill in some "viewing blanks"- especially if you have insomnia. For us, it's a chance to have something enjoyable to pass out to. Whichever side you land on, there was one thing everyone could agree on: artist/animator Paul Robertson (@probzz) blew viewers' minds with the "extras" short Rick and Morty in the Eternal Nightmare Machine– where (as the description reads) "the simulation is corrupt, repair the core. What results is a mix of familiar and never-before-seen, with some twisted takes on the show you only thought you knew (and good luck counting up all of the easter eggs).