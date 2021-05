It’s an ongoing struggle for Lincoln County Sheriff Todd Brackett to attract and retain deputies. Brackett explained his hiring dilemma to county commissioners May 3 as one where he has had two to three vacancies for nearly three years. In an effort to fill his department duty roster, Brackett is proposing a hiring incentive plan. Bracket proposed paying up to $16,000 over a three-year period to attract qualified law enforcement officers. His proposal is similar to one used by the Maine State Police and a handful of municipal police departments around Maine.