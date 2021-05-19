Donnacha O'Brien Expecting Improved Display From Shale

We didn’t have long to wait for the second round of the 2021 XC World Cup season after the opener in Albstadt, Germany last weekend. The short track honours on Friday night went to Haley Batten and Mathieu van der Poel, the U23s then hit the track for their races the following day. Both races were wet and wild although it was last weekend’s winners Mona Mitterwallner and Carter Woods who proved to be the cream of the crop once again. Carter Woods opened up a gap of close to two minutes over Riley Amos who fended off Alexandre Balmer, Joel Roth and Simone Avondetto. The U23 women was a closer run competition with Ghost’s Caroline Bohe just two seconds back from Mitterwallner who then had Kata Blanka Vas, Puck Pieterse, and Harriet Harnden in behind her.