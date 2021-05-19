newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Donnacha O'Brien Expecting Improved Display From Shale

By Mark Boylan/Racing Post
Bloodhorse.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tattersalls Irish One Thousand Guineas (G1) eluded Donnacha O'Brien during his glittering career in the saddle, but the flourishing trainer now looks to have a leading chance of putting that CV omission right May 23 and is expecting an improved display from star filly Shale . A Curragh rematch...

www.bloodhorse.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Bolger
Person
Pat Keogh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Cup#Dubai Duty Free#Australia#Tattersalls Irish#Poetic Flare#The Racing Post#European#Saval Beg Levmoss Stakes#Star Filly Shale#Curragh#Guineas#Gowran#Pretty Gorgeous#Exciting Horses#G2#Bloodstock News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
World
News Break
Pets
News Break
Sports
Related
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

O’Brien taking plenty of positives from High Definition return

Aidan O’Brien was pleased with High Definition’s performance in the Dante Stakes at York. The one-time Cazoo Derby favourite was an intended runner in the Lingfield Derby Trial last weekend, but an unsatisfactory blood test meant he was an absentee. High Definition instead found himself at York on Thursday, over...
AnimalsThe Guardian

Aidan O’Brien’s High Definition fades from Derby view after poor blood test

Japan, twice a winner at Group One level, gave Aidan O’Brien his first winner of the 2021 May Festival in the Group Three Ormonde Stakes here on Thursday but the success did not dispel concerns about the overall form of some of O’Brien’s stable, with a cloud still hanging over High Definition, the Derby favourite, after a poor blood test ruled him out of Saturday’s Lingfield Derby Trial.
AnimalsSkySports

Shale expected to show improvement in Irish 1000 Guineas

Donnacha O'Brien is convinced Shale will improve a great deal for her first start of the season when she runs in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas. The filly is bred for great things, being by Derby winner Galileo out of a Guineas heroine in Homecoming Queen, and last year showed she had inherited plenty of ability.
Animalsthoroughbreddailynews.com

Shale Resurfaces in Irish 1000 Guineas

Shale (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}), who won the G1 Moyglare Stud S. at two, is in good form ahead of a start in the G1 Tattersalls 1000 Guineas on May 23. Trainer Donnacha O'Brien reported that the daughter of Guineas winner Homecoming Queen (Ire) (Holy Roman Emperor {Ire}) had emerged from her fifth-place run in the G3 Ballylinch Stud “Priory Belle” 1000 Guineas Trial S. at Leopardstown in April in good order. Breaking her maiden at second asking in July last year, Shale defeated Pretty Gorgeous (Fr) (Lawman {Fr}) in the G3 Frank Conroy Silver Flash S. at Leopardstown in August. Second to that foe in the G2 A.R.M. Holding Debutante S. later that month, she turned the tables on that filly with a 3/4-length win in the Moyglare at The Curragh in September. She ended her juvenile year with a sixth behind Pretty Gorgeous in the G1 bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket.
SportsPinkbike.com

Photo Epic: Chocolate Pudding - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

We didn’t have long to wait for the second round of the 2021 XC World Cup season after the opener in Albstadt, Germany last weekend. The short track honours on Friday night went to Haley Batten and Mathieu van der Poel, the U23s then hit the track for their races the following day. Both races were wet and wild although it was last weekend’s winners Mona Mitterwallner and Carter Woods who proved to be the cream of the crop once again. Carter Woods opened up a gap of close to two minutes over Riley Amos who fended off Alexandre Balmer, Joel Roth and Simone Avondetto. The U23 women was a closer run competition with Ghost’s Caroline Bohe just two seconds back from Mitterwallner who then had Kata Blanka Vas, Puck Pieterse, and Harriet Harnden in behind her.
SportsPinkbike.com

Bike Check: Victor Koretzky's Orbea Oiz - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

Victor Koretzky had an incredible opening race in Albstadt as he beat Nino Schurter to the line. For the second round in Nove Mesto, he may not have been quite as successful with a 24th place finish at the end of the day. Despite this, he is still sitting third in the overall and his bike features plenty of interesting little details. Let's take a look at how Victor Koretzky set up his race machine for the tricky Nove Mesto course.