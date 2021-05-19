How to watch MODOK online

Get ready for the unlikeliest comeback in pop music history. 20 years after fading from sight, 90s group Girls5eva - so-called because they're going to be famous 5 eva! - get their second shot at stardom when their one-hit wonder is sampled by a famous artist. Mortified by the creepiness of their old tracks, Dawn (Sara Bareilles) makes it her mission to write a hit that the band can be proud of. Follow our guide as we explain how to watch Girls5eva online and stream the new Peacock sitcom from anywhere in the world today.