TV Series

How to watch MODOK online

By Tom Pritchard
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 10 hours ago
Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. comes out on May 21, 2021 — but its episodes will follow different release date formats depending on the region. In the U.S., all episodes drop at once on Hulu. On Disney Plus in the U.K., episodes come out weekly. It's almost time to watch MODOK, and it...

Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

