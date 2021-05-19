newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas Government

Texas governor signs law banning abortions early as 6 weeks

By PAUL J. WEBER, DAVID CRARY, IRIS SAMUELS Associated Press,
Boston Globe
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAUSTIN, Texas — Republican Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday signed a law that bans abortions in Texas before many women even know they are pregnant and differs singularly from similar efforts nationwide: leaving enforcement to private citizens, who can sue doctors or anyone who helps a woman get an abortion.

www.bostonglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Clinic#Bill Of Rights#Texas Officials#Federal Officials#Republican#The Supreme Court#The Us Court Of Appeals#The Us Supreme Court#Family Research Council#Down Syndrome#Abortions#Abortion Rights Groups#Abortion Rights Activists#Texas Law#Abortion Opponents#Governor#Legislation#State Officials#Federal Courts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Women's Health
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Texas GovernmentPosted by
Texas Observer

Texas Republicans Are Trying to Protect Trucking Companies from Lawsuits

In March 2019, an 18-wheeler pulled across five lanes of traffic on Washington Street in Amarillo to pick up a load of groceries for delivery. It was early, still dark. The lane-crossing was a routine but dangerous maneuver for drivers of Panhandle Transportation Group, a subsidiary of a national grocery wholesaler. As the truck was blocking the lanes, 28-year-old Laura Almanza’s car struck the 18-wheeler. She died at the scene of the crash. According to a lawsuit filed by the family in a Potter County district court, the driver of the truck had been in multiple crashes leading up to the accident. The crash devastated Almanza’s 11-year-old twin girls, says her father, Aldo Almanza. “It’s rough on them that they don’t have their mother,” he says. “I mean, who doesn’t need their mother?”
Texas GovernmentHouston Chronicle

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Texas Governmentthehendersonnews.com

Texas governor joins 18 states to end federal unemployment benefits

(The Center Square) – Days after being asked to end extended federal unemployment benefits by more than 50 Texas business associations, Gov. Greg Abbott announced on Monday that he was withdrawing the state from the program. Texas now follows 18 other states that have already ended the program. Abbott informed...
Texas Governmentmyrgv.com

Texas opting out of federal unemployment compensation related to pandemic

Texas is joining other states and is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Greg Abbott today informed the U.S. Department of Labor that it will opt out of the federal program on June 26.This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program.
Texas Governmenttribuneledgernews.com

Texas to end federal COVID-19 unemployment benefits, Governor Greg Abbott says

May 17—Texas is opting out out of federal unemployment compensation related to COVID-19 starting June 26, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday. The funds include $300 in weekly unemployment supplement payment from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott wrote to the U.S. Department of Labor Monday to provide notice that the state would end its participation in the federal benefits, citing a "thriving" economy.
Texas GovernmentHouston Chronicle

Abbott ends federal unemployment assistance early in Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that Texas will end federal pandemic-related unemployment assistance, more than two months earlier than it was set to expire, fueling the debate over whether benefits are contributing to labor shortages as the economic recovery accelerates. The move was praised by employers, who have complained that...
Texas GovernmentPosted by
The Hill

Texas to cut off $300 weekly emergency unemployment benefit

Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Monday said Texas would cut off emergency federal unemployment benefits that provide $300 in weekly payments starting June 26. “The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state,” Abbott said, noting that the number of job openings in the state was on par with the number of people receiving benefits.
Texas GovernmentKBTX.com

Texas opts out of pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Gov. Greg Abbott announced that Texas is opting out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the COVID-19 pandemic, effective on June 26, 2021. Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor of this change Monday. Opting out of the pandemic-related benefits includes the $300 weekly unemployment...
cbs7.com

Texas opts out of $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Jobless Texans won’t get the $300 weekly federal unemployment supplement for much longer. Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor by letter on Monday the state will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation including the $300 weekly supplement effective June 26. “The Texas...